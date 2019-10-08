<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Some victims of abduction have been released by bandits operating in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

The victims – 15, were mostly women and children and were in captivity for 44 days before the state government intervened by negotiating with their abductors.

One of the victims was rescued alongside her baby girl which was delivered while in custody of the bandits.

Kasina State governor Aminu Masari while receiving them at the government office, said the next level of the dialogue with the bandits would be disarmament of the repentant bandits.

According to the governor, this will be achieved in collaboration with the governors of Zamfara State and Maradi in Niger Republic.

The freed victims commended the governor’s peace dialogue initiative with bandits.