No fewer than four bandits terrorising motorists and other commutters along the Lokoja-Gegu-Abaji road met their waterloo on Monday, as security agents laid ambush along the axis.

The bandits were felled during an exchange of fire with men of the Nigerian Police and local vigilantes on Monday evening.

Four others were arrested while four AK-47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.

They were believed to be among those engaging in kidnapping and robbery on Lokoja-Abaji-Abuja highway.

Governor Yahaya Bello, while commending the effort of the security operatives in combating crimes on our highways, praised the vigilante personnel for their gallantry in foiling the daring antics of undesireble elements who took to the highway to attack travellers.

He described the dexterity of the combined security operatives as brave and sacrificial.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Governor said that he was aware of positive impact of community policing, which was why his administration embarked on the recruitment and training of 6,000 vigilantes in 2017, for community policing, noting the initiative have yielded tremendous result.

“Our investments in community policing by involving the people to police their community is now yielding very positive outcome, and to sustain this gain, more of this initiative will be our lot as we strive to rid our state of crimes,” he stated.

Bello said that his administration will not relent in the against insecurity until all criminal elements in the state and those who come from outside of the state are flushed out.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue in it’s support all security agencies in the state, as a way of enhancing their operations.