<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a Village head and one other person following an attack by suspected armed bandits at kujemi village in Dansadau Emirate of Maru local government area.

This was contained in a statement signed by the police image maker, SP Shehu Muhammad and made available to newsmen on Monday.

The statement said ‘Yesterday, being 1st March 2020 at about 2040hours, some suspected armed Bandits in large number invaded the village and killed one Malam Gambo ‘M’ of Karauchi Village and Mustapha Halilu ‘M’ of Dansadau district.





‘On receipt of the information, a combined team of policemen attached to Operation Puff Adder in Conjunction with the Military have been dispatched to the area to forestall further attack on the neighbouring villages as well as to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

‘The Command appeals for Continued support and Cooperation from Members of the Public by giving useful information on activities of Criminal element with a view to taking proactive measures.