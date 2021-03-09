



Bandits have attacked Ganji village in Igabi local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday evening killing three people and leaving at least five people with gunshot wounds.

Locals told newsmen that the bandits stormed Ganji, a village close to Albasu which was attacked also attacked last year on motorcycles and set ablaze homes and a vehicle.

Lado Ibrahim, a resident said the bandits invaded the community around 5:30pm in over 30 motorcycles two on each and shot at residents before jamming them with the motorcycles.





He said five people have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds while a military helicopter has been hovering the area to scare the bandits away.

Another resident, Hamza Shafiu said the attack on Ganji may be connected to the abduction of residents close to the community on Monday and the escape of one of the victims from Ganji village.

Attempts to reach the Kaduna State Police Public Relations officer, ASP Mohamed Jalige was unsuccessful as his number was unreachable while a text message sent to his phone got no response.