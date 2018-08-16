Armed bandits operating along Birnin Gwari–Funtua road killed a soldier and injured two others on Tuesday when troops of 1 Division under Operation Whirl Punch responded to a distress call about an armed robbery along the road.

The soldiers who were among the troops were killed in ambush in Kwuyambana forest in Zamfara State, when they chased the bandits to the area.

The troops on the other hand, according to sources,killed five of the bandits in the forest inhabited by armed robbers and kidnappers.

Among the eliminated bandits was a notorious bandit from Zamfara identified as Sani Danbuzuwa.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Muhammad Dole, in a statement obtained by newsmen in Abuja, said the troops fought their way and overpowered the bandits, who hastily withdrew into the Kwuyambana forest.

“While on pursuit of the armed robbers, they were ambushed by suspected bandits.”

During the pursuit of the bandits in the forest, 5 bandits’ dead bodies were found.

Regrettably, we lost one soldier and two were injured. The wounded soldiers were evacuated and they are responding to treatment in military hospital in Kaduna,” the statement said.

The statement said after a thorough search of the ambush area, one AK47 rifle, 3 magazines, 87 rounds of 7.62mm (special), one G3 rifle, four magazines and 61 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO), were recovered.

”Likewise, a wanted vicious kidnapper and expert in negotiations for ransom, called Yinusa Suleiman from Sambuwa village was apprehended by troops on 14 August 2018. He is currently assisting the security operatives in further investigations, “it added.

It said in spite of the development,” the troops remain committed and determined to ensure security and safe passage to all commuters along highways of Kaduna – Abuja and Kaduna – Birnin Gwari roads as well as adjoining towns and villages.”