



Bandits have attacked Baka village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a father and his son.

They also abducted nine people in the community which recorded its second attack within eight days.

Last week, gunmen had killed a father and his son who resisted abduction

Kaduna State Government on Sunday confirmed that the bandits, who were operating in groups attacked the family residence of the late Dan’azumi Musa who was killed alongside his son, and killed Dan’azumi’s brother, Sale Musa and his son, Amiru Sale Musa.

The state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits had initially abducted 22 people from the community but troops based in the Sabon Birni area engaged them and rescued 13 captives in the process.

Aruwan, however, stated that at the time the 13 victims were rescued, another group of bandits escaped with a set of nine hostages, mostly women and children.

He said those presently in captivity are Saudatu Garba, Laraba Idris, Auta Mansur, Ibrahim Danlami, Hauwa Sale, Fatima Idris, Safara Sale, Shafaatu Idris (infant) and Fiddausi Mansur (infant).





The commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has conveyed his grief over the repeated attacks and condoled the family of the slain father and son, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

He said El-Rufai also commended the troops for their quick response and thanked them for the safe rescue of 13 victims.

Meanwhile, bandits have razed a church and two houses in Kikwari village in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna.

While confirming the attack, the Kaduna Government stated that some locals fled the area on receiving information that the bandits were sighted outside the village.

He identified the affected place of worship as the Holy Family Catholic Church, saying on receiving the report, the governor commiserated with the community and condemned the setting ablaze of the place of worship.

“He charged worshippers to remain strong in their faith and devotion, and see it as an act perpetrated by enemies of peace, humanity and diversity who will not succeed but will be defeated by the grace of God,” he said.

The commissioner added .that El-Rufai had directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess the damage done and take appropriate action while security agencies will sustain patrols in the area.