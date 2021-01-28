



Gunmen have killed nine persons and injured many in a village in Katsina.

The killing took place on Wednesday night around 11:00 pm at Unguwar Sarki, Shema village in Faskari Local Government Area.

According to newsmen, the gunmen stole livestock, food items, and other valuables after the dusk-to-dawn.

Witnesses said the number of casualties might exceed nine.

“We are still conducting headcount of the community members, and from what we have so far, there are concerns that more people may have lost their lives following the incident.”





“We are combing the forests nearby with the hope of finding those unaccounted for. Many people that fled had run into the forest. But we hope those alive will come out soon and be reunited with their family,” a witness said.

When contacted on phone Thursday morning, Gambo Isah, police spokesperson in Katsina declined to speak on the matter.

“I don’t know you as such I cannot disclose such information to you,” Mr. Isah said.

The bandits have continued to ravage Katsina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, leaving many fleeing their homes.