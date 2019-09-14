<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some bandits reportedly killed six persons at Fadaman Rimi Community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday.

It was also learnt that two persons, including a physically-challenged person, were abducted by gunmen on Thursday in Kgosi Gadani Village in the same Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

A resident of Fadaman Rimi said the bandits in huge numbers invaded the village around 6.00 a.m. Saturday, shooting indiscriminately.

According to the eyewitness, six persons died on the spot while scores sustained gunshot wounds.

“I can’t say how many they (bandits) were but they came in large numbers with sophisticated weapons. And they came into the village around 6.00 a.m. They shot indiscriminately.

“As our people heard the gunshots, they ran to safety. Most of our people ran into the bush while the gunmen shot at them as they ran for their dear lives.

“Gunmen took away cows and other properties,” he said.

Kaduna Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo couldn’t confirm the incident but said he got a call from somebody over the incident.

As of the time of filing this report, Sabo said he was trying to verify the incident from the community.