Two people have been killed in attacks on two communities in Kaduna state.

The commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday said six people were injured in the two incidents.

According to him, the attacks took place in Mazari, Chikun Local Government Area and Doka village in Kajuru LGA.

Aruwan said the attacks were reported to the state government by security agents.

The commissioner said, “Security agencies have reported that armed bandits invaded Mazari, a community close to Buruku in Chikun LGA.

“According to the report, one Mariya Sale was killed in the attack. Three others were injured, identified as Ladidi Abdullahi, Zubaida Balarabe and Hauwa’u Ayuba”.





The statement said, “In another reported incident, armed bandits attacked Doka village, Kajuru LGA.

“One Bitrus Luka was shot dead, and three others were injured. The injured are: Kings Andy, Danladi Audu and Titus Friday.

Aruwan said, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain victims, while offering his heartfelt condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a quick recovery.”

The commissioner, in another statement, disclosed that “the Nigerian Air Force, in response to credible intelligence, neutralized a group of bandits congregating in a location to carry out attacks in Birnin Gwari LGA on Monday 3rd May 2021.”