



The Kaduna government says bandits have killed a father and his son in the Igabi local government area.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the incident in a statement to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday.

Aruwan mentioned that security agencies had reported that armed bandits on Saturday night invaded Baka village in Igabi.

“The bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women, and children.





“Troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were mobilised to the location,” he explained.

He stated that the group engaged the bandits and rescued captives from one of the bandit groups.

The commissioners said Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed grief over the attack and condoled with the slain’s family, praying for the repose of their souls.

Aruwan said the governor also commended the troops for quick response to the incident and thanked them for the rescue of 13 victims.