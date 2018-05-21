Bandits on Sunday killed one person, abducted three housewives and six others when they invaded Maganda village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday.

A 12-year-old child was said to have sustained injuries from gunshots during the incident.

A witness said the incident took place around 2a.m on Sunday.

The witness said when they arrived in the community, the gunmen started shooting sporadically and went into the compound of one Adamu Nakwalla to search for him.

He said after their attempt to locate Nakwalla was unsuccessful, they decided to abduct his three wives.

He said one of the women was later released after they had reached Danyamu, a neighbouring village.

She was said to have been given a phone number to deliver to her husband to call.

“The gunmen were so many, they came around 2a.m and started shooting sporadically,” the witness said.

“They went to the residence of Alhaji Adamu Nakwalla and started searching for him, but they couldn’t get him because he went into hiding when he heard gunshots.”

Hours after, the bandits abducted six persons along the Birnin-Gwari–Kaduna highway.

In the second incident, the bandits opened fire on the commercial vehicle the victims were travelling in.

One of the passengers reportedly died in the attack after the driver lost control and their vehicle veered into the bush.

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Birnin Gwari, Danladi Duniya, and the driver of the vehicle, were reported to have confirmed the incident.

According to Duniya, the driver of the vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf 3 car, escaped as they were being taken into the bush by their abductors.

“Yes, one of our commercial cars plying Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road was attacked by armed men.

“One of the passengers in the car lost his life and has since been taken to his village, Buruku, for burial,” he said.

The driver of the vehicle, who declined to give his name, in a telephone interview, narrated how the incident occurred.

He said: “I left Kaduna to Birnin Gwari with seven persons in the car including myself making eight.

“When we got to Labbi village around 9p.m. yesterday (Saturday), those bandits opened fire on the car and I lost control of it.

“When the car finally stopped in the bush I realised one passenger was dead.

“The bandits didn’t care as they asked us to follow them into the bush. It was night and there was confusion.

“So, I sneaked through the dark and escaped, leaving behind six other persons with them,” he said.

Asked if the passenger that died was shot by the bandits, he said: “Honestly, I don’t know because it was in the night and it will be difficult to know if he was hit by a bullet or not.”

According to him, the incident was reported to the police in Birnin Gwari.

He appealed for more security personnel along the highway.

“The truth is you only see policemen on the highway in the afternoon, but anything from 5p.m. you can’t see any policeman on the road, leaving the bandits to operate with impunity,” he said.

On Tuesday, 10 people were killed when bandits invaded four villages in the area.

The tragic incident happened less than three days after Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, inaugurated a military base in the area.

Buratai had given his men a three-week ultimatum to end violence in the area.

About 162 persons have been reported shot or stabbed to death in the local government area in recent times, and this figure includes 11 soldiers who were ambushed and killed.