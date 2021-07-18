Bandits kill one, abduct seven in fresh Kaduna attack

Some bandits have reportedly attacked Ungwan Gajere, Brinin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing one person and kidnapping seven villagers.

Among those abducted by the bandits were women.

Newsmen gathered that the bandits also carted away livestock.

A source said they made away with about 50 cows during the raid which lasted several hours on Saturday.

A source told newsmen on Sunday that the bandits came in their large numbers on motorcycles – each carrying three bandits.

“They shot indiscriminately when they arrived around 2 pm yesterday,” he said, adding that “three women and four men were kidnapped by the bandits.”

Details of the attack were still sketchy as of the time of the filing of this report.

Efforts to reach the Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, proved abortive.