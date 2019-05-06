<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

About 31 people have been reported killed by bandits during an attack on Dangurgu village, Kuyanbana ward in Dansadau Emirate, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Saturday.

According to a source, Alhaji Yau Muhammad Dansadau, the bandits stormed the village in their hundreds riding motorcycles and began to shot sporadically, leading to the death of about 29 people instantly while about two others died on their way to hospital.

Yau gave the names of those injured and currently receiving treatment in Dansadau General Hospital as Rabiu Bature, Shafiu Auta, Buda Sule, Aminu Umaru, Nasiru Ibrahim, Sulen Buda and Basiru Kaura who later died at Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.