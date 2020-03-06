<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bandits have kidnapped three councillors of the Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

They thereafter demanded N40m.

The kidnapped councillors are Lawal Gummi of Ubandawaki ward, Murlata Arzika of Gayari ward and Sahabi Abubakar of Birnin Tudun ward.

The kidnapped councilors, according to the source, were traveling to Gusau town from Gum dmi to attend a meeting.





According to the source, the three councillors had recently defected from the All Progressives Congress to the ruling People Democratic party in the state.

The Chairman of Gummi Local Government, Alhaji Kabiru Aski, said,one of the councillors, Arzika, had escaped, while the remaining two councillors were still in captivity.

The chairman added that the council was making efforts to secure the release of the remaining two councillors.