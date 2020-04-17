<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Armed bandits have kidnapped three nursing mothers in Karaukarau village, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, according to a report.

A source from the village told newsmen that the heavily armed bandits stormed the village on Tuesday afternoon during a wedding ceremony and captured 13 women. “You know the curfew imposed as a result of the coronavirus has shortened food supplies for the bandits, which is why they now attack wedding venues and such gatherings.





“So, on Tuesday, the hoodlums stormed the venue and took 13 women, but the villagers mobilised and confronted the bandits and rescued 10 women, while three nursing mothers were abducted.

The three women were still with them at press time. Police spokesman ASP Mohammed Jalige said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.