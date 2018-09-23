The police in Zamfara said armed bandits have abducted seven people from Nahuche village of Bungudu Local Government.

The police said the villagers, including a former councillor, Bello Daniya, were kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday.

An eyewitness, Malam Sani Ibrahim, had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria that the bandits besieged the village in large numbers, fired guns into the air and ordered the villagers to show them the house of Bungudu local government APC chairman, Alhaji Hamisu Coordinator.

He said that the abductors, however, found themselves in the former councillor’s house, who lives close to the APC chairman. They kidnapped him along with four boys and two girls.

Ibrahim said the abductors later released one of the victims with a note demanding N100 million ransom for the other victims.

While confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said a combined team of security operatives were on the trail of the abductors.

He appealed to members of the public with useful information on the movement of criminals to report to relevant security agencies for prompt action.