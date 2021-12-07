Bandits kidnap 36 in Kaduna community

Bandits have again invaded Jangali Bagoma in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 36 persons. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday and yesterday.

Malam Abubakar Mohammed, who is a resident of Birnin Gwari disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna.

He said, “The bandits attacked the community yesterday and this morning (Monday) and kidnapped the villagers, including women and children.

“They didn’t kill anybody during the attacks. We are still gathering the figures of the people they kidnapped today (Monday)”.

He lamented that the bandits attacked the community twice within 24 hours, a situation he described as heartbreaking.

It would be recalled that bandits kidnapped over 50 residents of Ungwa Gimbiya in the Chikun local government area in the early hours of Friday, 3rd December 2021.

Mohammed said “Nigerians are no longer safe in their homes, these people are kidnapping our people anyhow, anytime.

“Our government should do something and end this kidnapping, we cannot continue like this,” he said.

He also called on the security agencies to put in more efforts in order to ensure the safety of Nigerians, he added.

When the police public relations officer, Mohammed Jalige, was contacted, he promised to confirm the incident and get back but did not do so as of the time of filing this report yesterday.