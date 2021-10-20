Bandits kidnap over 30 travellers in Niger

At least 30 travellers were on Wednesday kidnapped by armed bandits at Garun-Gabason in Rafi Local Government Council of Niger State.

It was gathered that the victims were abducted on Wednesday afternoon along the Zungeru-Garin-Gabas highway on three separate vehicles.

The victims were travelling in an 18-seater bus and two other vehicles when they ran into the gunmen.

Sources say the bandits blocked the road shooting sporadically into the air to scare villagers who scampered to various directions before whisking the passengers away to an unknown location.

A resident of the area said after kidnapping the travellers the bandits in large numbers ran into the Kundu forest in Rafi to rustle cattle.

The State Police Command has not issued a statement on the development.