



Eighteen passengers of the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) have been kidnapped by bandits.

The attack occurred at Yakila village in Rafi Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The passengers were said to be heading to Minna, the state capital from Kotangora when the incident happened.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Mallam Ibrahim Inga, confirmed the incident to newsmen during a telephone interview.

Inga, who was on his way from Kagara for the revalidation of his APC membership, said they visited the scene where the bandits operated.

He explained that they met a woman with her child who was left by the bandits but 18 other passengers were taken away.





“The only thing I can tell you now is we have rescued the woman and her baby and she is in the vehicle with us and we are on our way to Minna.

“She told us that the bandits blocked the way and went away with other 18 passengers in the bus.

“No government official was among those kidnapped. I can’t give more than that for now because the woman is traumatized and we cannot be asking her too many questions for now,” Inga said.

He, however, promised to get back to our correspondent when he gets more information.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Wasiu Abiodun, neither picked his calls nor responded to messages.