Two soldiers, one member of a vigilante group and two residents were reportedly injured on Tuesday evening when bandits attacked four villages in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The gunmen were also said to have set ablaze three vehicles belonging to the Nigerian Army during the attacks.

The villages are Wagini, Shekawa, Chambala and Yar Laraba.

The two injured residents were identified as Nafiu Danwanzam and Hamisu Wagina.

Residents said the attacks lasted over two hours while the intervention of the security agencies was said to have reduced the casualties as the hoodlums escaped into the forest.

A resident said, “The attacks have led to massive relocation of villagers to Batsari town which is perceived to be relatively safe.

“Up till now we can’t say how many were killed or injured on the part of the bandits who came in large numbers on motorcycles shooting indiscriminately to scare the residents as they rustled their animals.”

Acting spokesman for the police in the state, ASP Abdullahi Gezawa, could not be reached for comments as of press time on Wednesday.