Armed bandits have freed two housewives kidnapped from Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, two weeks ago.

They were freed only after payment of N1.15 million, a family friend said.

The women, Murja Adamu and Sukaila Adamu, were abducted at their house located in Maganda village, Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

They were abducted on May 20, a week after the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, asked the solders stationed in the area to flush out armed bandits terrorising residents of the area.

The women’s husband, Adamu Nakwalla, escaped when the bandits attacked his home at night.

The bandits demanded for one million Naira as ransom before they set the women free.

A close friend to Mr Nakwalla, Mustapha Maganda, confirmed ‎the release of the women.

“His first wife Murja was freed two days ago (Saturday) after we paid a million Naira ransom to them. Instead of releasing all the women they held back the second wife, Sukaila.

“Not until we added N150,000 before they freed her on Sunday evening,” he said.

According to him, the second woman (Sukaila) was set free in Dansadau village, located in Zamfara State.

It was learnt that the bandits that kidnapped the women crossed over from a village in Zamfara to Maganda village to commit the crime.

Mr Mustapha said that the people in Maganda now feel a bit safe because soldiers have been deployed to their village‎.

“The government have stationed solders in Maganda as we speak. So we hope it will be the end of this kidnapping in our communities,” he said.

Birnin-Gwari has suffered many attacks that have claimed scores of lives in the area.