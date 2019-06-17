<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least, one person was said to have lost his life and several houses burnt and other valuable property destroyed on Sunday night when suspected herdsmen attacked Tudiri village in Ardo Kola Local Government and Kasuan Baila area of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

Mr. Amos Tijam a victim of the attack told our correspondent that one person was killed, houses burnt and shops looted in the attack.

Tijam explained that three vehicles, three tricycles and many shops in Kasuan Baila were burnt and looted in the attack that lasted for several hours.

But the Taraba State Police Command while confirming the attack on Monday said no life was lost.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal, in a statement issued in Jalingo on Monday said only shops were looted.

Misal said, “About 1800hrs, heavily armed bandits on motorcycles invaded Tudiri Village via Jauro Yinu ward, Ardo Kola Local Government Area and set houses ablaze.

“The command immediately mobilized patrol teams to the area, but before their arrival, the hoodlums had fled into the bush.

“It is unfortunate that some youths being apprehensive of the development blocked Nukkai, Kasuwan Bera, ATC Highway in Jalingo and set disused tyres on fire.

“Consequently, three vehicles, two motorcycles, and three Tricycles were burnt but with the timely intervention of security operatives, the situation was brought under control.

“No death was recorded and the situation is being closely monitored by the security agencies in a bid to forestalling any further breakdown of law and order.”

When newsmen visited the area on Monday afternoon, heavily armed security men were stationed in the area, while residents were seen moving their belongings to the city center.

One of the fleeing residents, Mrs. Hannah Musa, told newsmen that the area was no longer safe despite the presence of security personnel.