



Gunmen stormed two different local government areas of Niger state killing one person. The two local government areas are Lapai and Shiroro.

Newsmen gathered that the gunmen attacked Avu community in Gupa-Abugi ward of Lapai Local government in the early hours of Thursday and opened fire killing one person and ended up abducting six persons.

A member of the community, Idris Musa Avu told Vanguard that the gunmen invaded Gupa-Abugi village around 1:00 am and started shooting to scare the villagers.

According to him, “the gunmen arrived the village around 1:00 am in large number and upon seeing them, people scampered for safety as they were shooting sporadically and one person was killed and six others were kidnapped”.

He added that the vigilantes upon seeing the situation tried their best but could not get police back up as at the time of the attack.

In a similar development, another set of armed bandits attacked Bassa Community in Shiroro local government area in large numbers riding on motorcycles also in the early hours of Thursday.





It was reliably gathered that the villagers were getting set for the day when their activities got disrupted by the bandits causing them to run into the bush for safety.

Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki, who confirmed the attack described the bandits as terrorists adding that it is time for the government to redouble its efforts and restrategise in countering the bandits who he said are daily invading the state especially Shiroro local government area of the state.

“The invasion of these bandits in the state especially Shiroro is becoming a daily affair and government should now restrategise especially with the new Service Chiefs to stem the trend,” he declared.

Abubakar Kokki stated that the number of people kidnapped is not yet certain but said that they were very many.

“Shiroro local government area is now in dire need of help as the people have continued to live at the mercy of the bandits.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abiodun Wasiu promised to get back to newsmen for more details but could not get back as at going to Press.