Bandits attack Katsina community, kill 4

Bandits on Sunday night attacked the Barawa community, in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A residence source told newsmen that the bandits stormed the community which is barely 10 kilometres from Katsina metropolis around 9 pm, shooting sporadically into the air.

“Nobody was kidnapped during the attack but three men and an elderly woman were killed in the process. They also looted several shops and houses of their valuables and took away their goats and sheep as well”, the source said, adding that those killed in the attack have since been buried.

The State Police Command has not issued any statement on the incident but newsmen gathered that the State Government, has sent relief items to the community.