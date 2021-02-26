



Armed bandits have invaded a girls’ school in Zamfara, abducting at least three hundred students.

The BBC reported on Friday morning that the mass abduction occurred overnight, saying parents of some of the students have confirmed the development.

The abduction came barely a few weeks after hundreds of schoolboys were abducted in Katsina by bandits, drawing nationwide uproar.





Nine days ago, bandits breached a high school in Niger State and seized about 29 students and school administrators.

A spokesman for the police in Zamfara did not immediately return a request seeking comments from the Gazette about today’s abduction of schoolgirls.