Suspected riders of motorcycles and tricycles recently banned by the Lagos State Government protested in Ijora area of the state on Monday.





It was learnt that the clash occurred when the police officers attempted to stop the protest embarked upon by the riders.

During the protest which started around 08.21 am on Monday, the protesters blocked the road, burning tyres.