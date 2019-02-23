



Three persons were killed and two others sustained gunshot injuries following shooting from suspected ballot box snatchers.

The incident took place at Amope in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday during accreditation and voting at some units.

It was learnt that the suspected hoodlums emerged from an unknown place and started shooting sporadically to scare away voters and election officers and agents.

As they released a volley of gunshots on some units on old Eku Road, Amope, two voters died instantly and one other person gave up the ghost at a hospital where he was rushed to.

The few security personnel manning the units ran away on hearing staccato of gunshots.

However, the hoodlums’ attempt to snatch the ballot boxes was thwarted by the quick arrival of some soldiers monitoring the polls.

They (hoodlums) reportedly succeeded in escaping from the scene.