Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, better known as Baba Ijesha, who was detained by police for alleged sexual assault has been granted bail.

His lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana, confirmed this to newsmen on Monday.

“He has been granted bail about one hour ago. We are working to perfect the bail. He was granted bail on health grounds. He has not been released. He will be released after his bail conditions have been perfected,” he said.





According to the lawyer, among the bail conditions listed for the release of the actor are two reliable sureties – one of them must be a level 10 officer, a direct blood relation, and N500,000 bail bond in like sum.

It was gathered that Baba Ijesha was granted bail when magistrates went around police stations across the state, hearing cases of some suspects.

Ogunlana had, in a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police asking for bail for the actor, said the suspect it was looking abnormally weak and lean.