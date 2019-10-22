<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The trial of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, resumed today, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, with the first witness called by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) telling the court that the statements he wrote while in EFCC custody and his evidence before the court were what he was told.

The witness, Lawrence Akande, who was the Southwest Zonal Head of Zenith Bank Plc had earlier informed the court that he was called by the former governor that there will be a business transaction in his account in Akure branch of the bank and he called Biodun Osode, who was based in Akure to handle the transaction.

However, when he was asked under cross examination by defense counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) whether he (Akande) had direct knowledge of the transactions in question, he said he had no knowledge.

Ojo asked; “Do you also further confirm that all that you stated in your statements to EFCC were based on what you were told?”

Akande said; “Correct.”

He also said he was not told how much was to be deposited into the account, where the money was coming from and what the fund was meant for.

When also asked by counsel to the 1st Defendant, Ola Olanipekun (SAN) whether it was in the course of this transaction that he met Fayose for the first time, the witness said; “No, he was my governor first and second term.”

The witness also told the court that it was impossible for anyone to make withdrawals from a corporate bank account outside the introduction given by the signatories to the account and in the even of alterations to any instruction by the account signatories, the signatories must make another written instruction and sign.

Earlier, the EFCC Counsel, Adebisi Adeniyi, had sought to withdraw documents he tendered through Akande when the defense counsel objected to the admissibility of the documents on the ground that the witness through whom the prosecutor sought to tender them was not the maker of the documents.

Fayose was first arraigned on October 22, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatotegun, alongside a company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on 11 counts bordering on alleged fraud and money laundering offences.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on October 24, 2018, in the sum of N50 million with sureties in like sum.

Consequent upon complaint of bias against Justice Olatoregun by the prosecution, the defendants were subsequently re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on July 2.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned till tomorrow, October 22 for continuation of trial.