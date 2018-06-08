An auto mechanic, Peace Patrick, was on Friday charged with stealing truck parts valued at N277,000 at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Patrick, 28, had sneaked into the workshop at night to steal the parts, according to the prosecution.

The accused, who resides at Abule-Egba, a Lagos suburb, is being tried for stealing.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge but Police Sgt. Godwin Awase, insisted that the accused committed the offence on May 30 at Katangowa Garage, Abule-Egba.

He alleged that the accused stole the parts of a truck valued at N277,000 belonging to Mr Samsondeen Agbon, the complainant.

Awase told the court that the accused also vandalized the truck parked at his workshop for repairs.

He listed the parts stolen as 12 pieces of kakamba iron valued at N120,000, tarpaulin worth N70,000, truck battery valued at N75,000 and 50 litres of diesel worth N12,000, totalling N277,000.

“The accused came in the night to steal the parts of the vehicle but was caught in the act by security guards, who handed him over to the police.”

The offence violated Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence attracts a penalty of three years imprisonment.

The Magistrate, Mrs F.F. George, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum, who should be gainfully employed.

George said the sureties should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 26 for hearing.