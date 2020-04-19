<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





No fewer than 10 passengers have died in a road traffic accident along Kasuwar Daji-Gusau road in Zamfara State.

This was confimed in a statement by the Zamfara State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu,

Shehu stated that 45 other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident that occurred on Saturday night.

He said, “With all sadness and sorrow, the Zamfara police command wishes to announce the death of 10 passengers following their involvement in a fatal motor vehicle accident along Kasuwar Daji–Gusau road.

“On 18th April, 2020 at about 2100hours, a trailer vehicle conveying passengers and goods from Kasuwar Daji Market was involved in a fatal accident.”





“The incident which resulted in the death of 10 passengers on the spot, also led to 45 others sustaining various degrees of injuries,” Newsmen quoted him as saying.

Shehu explained that the corpses of the passengers have been deposited at the mortuary of Federal Medical Center, Gusau, where those injured are receiving treatment.

According to him, investigation into the cause of the accident had commenced.

“The command appealed to the general public, especially drivers of commercial vehicles to refrain from reckless driving and obey all traffic regulations. Violators will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.