A middle-aged man residing in Yola, Adamawa State, has pleaded guilty to a charge of an attempt to defile a five-year-old girl.

Identified as Umaru Bello of Wurro-Chekke, the man is facing a one-count charge of ‘Attempt to commit an offence to rape,’ at the Upper Area Court 3, Yola.

He told the court on Wednesday that it was true that he attempted to rape the minor.

“I took her to the bush with intention to have carnal knowledge of her but I changed my mind and did not go ahead with it,” he said.

He pleaded for leniency over the attempt to defile the girl,which according to a first information report (FIR) read to the court, occurred on April 24, 2019.

The case is being prosecuted by the Nigeria Police against the suspect.

The suspect was returned to prison custody as the presiding Judge, Hon Umaru Isah, adjourned commencement of hearing of the case to next Wednesday, May 15.