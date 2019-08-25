<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, RRS, have arrested two suspected thieves, Saidu Atiku and one other who specialized in vandalizing vehicles and stealing their brain boxes.

One of the suspects has confessed that it only takes four minutes to steal a brain box.

The suspects, Sodiq Musa, 28 and Saidu Atiku, 34, were arrested at 27, Awolowo Road, Ikeja with three Toyota vehicle brain boxes while Ridwan Adamu escaped with the fourth box.

One of the suspects, Sodiq claimed he was a graduate of Political Science from one of the Nigerian Universities before coming to Lagos in 2017 in search of greener pasture.

“I worked in Lagos as a barbecue man in various hotels and event centres before I met Ridwan who introduced me to brain box theft.

“We use ‘magic stone,’ that is, vehicle spark plug to break vehicle windows without attracting attention. It takes two minutes to loose a Toyota Hiace bus brain box and it takes four minutes to lose a Toyota Hilux box”.

“The spark plug reduces the noise and effects and can quickly break of any vehicle’s window and we tie the plug in a handkerchief in a situation where we have multiple vehicles to work on,” he narrated.

In his confessional statement to the RRS operatives, Sodiq told the officers that Saidu was a security guard who works for a company located on Awolowo street where they were arrested and that earlier in the day he called Ridwan who is the leader of the team to come feast on vehicles belonging to their company which were parked outside the company’s premises but which he Saidu was supposed to guard.

On getting the hint, Ridwan and Sodiq got to the venue around 1:00 a.m. They broke into two Toyota Hiace and two Toyota Hilux belonging to the company who employed Saidu as night guard, stealing their brain boxes before another security nearby raised the alarm. This led to their arrest. Sodiq was caught with three boxes while Ridwan fled with one.

Sodiq was thereafter taken to RRS Headquarters, where he confessed the involvement of Saidu. He disclosed that he invited them for the operation and was reported to have slept beside the vehicles, which they vandalized and stole from while Saidu cooperated and pretended like nothing was happening.

“We specialised in stealing Toyota brain boxes because they fetch good money in the market. The demand for them are higher than any other brand. For example we sold a Toyota Hiace bus for N40,000 while that of Toyota Hilux goes for N20,000 respectively”.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, in his reaction to the incident directed the transfer of the case to State CID, Panti.