The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lived up to the challenge of COVID-19, by producing sanitisers.

The association donated some packs of the product on Tuesday to the Imo state government.

Chairman of the Covid-19 Prevention and Control Committee, Prof. Maurice Iwu, received the gift on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Iwu said the sanitisers are the products of research.

They are the greatest gifts to the government of Imo State, he said.

The Department of Pharmacy of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra, produced the sanitisers.

Iwu encouraged the association never to rest on its oars.





He urged the academics to carry out more medical research, now that the coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the world.

He commended ASUU for overcoming all handicaps to produce the sanitisers, which prevent the coronavirus scourge.

Among ASUU’s handicaps are the non-payment of salaries and the disagreement with government.

Prof. Uzochukwu Onyebinama said the donation was ASUU’s humble contribution in the fight against Covid-19.

Onyebinama is the zonal leader of ASUU in Owerri zone.

He reassured the government that ASUU members will not relent in their research to discover lasting solution to the disease.

He urged all Nigerian academics to work towards ensuring that Covid-19 war is won.

Imo, so far, has had no case of COVID-19.