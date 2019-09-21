<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora, Mr. Opadijo Olujide, along with Secretary of the Union, Gbenga Alayande, and three others have been kidnapped.

It was gathered on Saturday that they were kidnapped on their way to Saki on Thursday.

It was gathered that they were returning from a union meeting on the day when the incident occurred.

He added that, “It is true. It happened on Thursday. They were returning from a union meeting in Saki. Five of them were kidnapped. Four of them are staff members of the school. The other one is wife of one of the victims.

“The school authorities have been making frantic effort to secure their freedom. The police are monitoring the situation.

“The Commissioner of Police was in Igbo-ora in the morning (Friday).The school is being careful. But the school may update the public when it gets updates.”

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the abduction.

He said, “Some lecturers were abducted at the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-ora. The police is on the top of the situation.

“The Commissioner of Police went there in the morning for on-the-spot assessment,” adding that CP Shina Olukolu was there with strategic officers.

“Other developments will be unravelled.”