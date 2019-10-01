<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Police in Kano has confirmed the killing of a housewife in Kano and the subsequent drowning of her 3-year-old daughter by unknown assassins.

The housewife, Farida Dahiru was said to have been killed on Sunday night while they were asleep.

The unknown assailants also drowned her three-year-old daughter in a well in Ungoggo local government area of Kano State.

The incident occurred at Gobirawa, a suburb of Ungoggo, after the assailants reportedly broke into the house of the victim.

Farida’s husband, Shu’aib Abdul-Mumin, was too traumatized to talk on the incident.

However, his relative, Yahya Lawal, said Abdul-Mumin had returned from the wedding dinner of his friend and found the doors of his house locked shortly before midnight.

“He (Abdul-Mumin) had just returned from his friend’s wedding dinner, when he discovered that his house was locked. He thought his wife had locked the door because the night was getting late.

“Then he began to knock on the door but there was no response. After several more knocks, he decided to break the door. As he entered the house, he met his wife slaughtered,” Lawal narrated.

He added that Abdul-Mumin suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness due to the shock he had received from the gory sight.

Lawal said after killing Farida, the assailants, also seized her sick daughter, who was receiving treatment for a fever, and threw her into a well in the compound, in which she drowned.

“When I brought out the child from the well I noticed that her hand still bore a cannula from which she was receiving IV fluid.

“The incident is very horrific, and we are very scared,” he said.

Police PRO, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, personally led officers to the scene of the incident after receiving a report.

“On Monday, around 12 am we received a sad report that some assailants broke into the house of Malam Shu’aibu Abdul-Mumin at Gobirawa and killed his wife and daughter. So, the Police Commissioner led a team of officers to the scene, where they arrested six suspects,” he said.

Kiyawa, a deputy superintendent of police, said the six suspects and any other person found to be involved in the dastardly act would be brought to justice as investigation was ongoing.