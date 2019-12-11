<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police in Ogun State have arrested four men for allegedly shooting a herdsman in Odeda area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officers in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects, Ogunseye Funso, Ominyin Benjamin and two others attacked one Abubakar Idris and his brother while moving their cattle to Ijebu-Ode from Olugbo village via Odeda, on the 4th of December 2019.

The PPRO said the suspects suddenly attacked them in front of Iporo Fadipe Community High school and shot his brother at the back of his right leg thereby causing him grievous body injury.

He noted that, on the strength of the report, the DPO Odeda division, CSP Williams Ajayi mobilized his men and raised to the scene where the victim was met in the pool of his blood.

He added that, the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital for medical treatment while effort was intensified to get the suspects arrested.

He stressed further that, “the efforts of the detectives yielded positive result on the 6th of December when the four suspects were rounded up in their hideout on a tip-off.

“A dane gun with which the victim was shot was also recovered from them.

“They have all made confessional statements to the police. The victim is also responding to treatment in the hospital.”

It was gathered that the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.