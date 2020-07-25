



The Nigeria Police Force has said that the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanising treatment of a 25-year-old lady videotaped alongside a suspected robber arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, are now in custody.

They were identified as Corporal Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye popularly known as Wyclef.

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, Tijani Olatunji, and Inspector Gboyega Oyeniyi had earlier been arrested for their involvement in the act which drew the ire of many Nigerians on the social media.

The video went viral on Wednesday, revealing how the policemen made uncouth sexist remarks against the lady said to be a girlfriend of the suspect who was trailed to Ibadan from Lagos.

Following the criticism, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered an investigation into the video and two of the policemen complicit in the act were arrested on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday titled, ‘Further update on viral video – all four persons implicated arrested,’ the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, confirmed another two arrests.





He said, “The Nigeria Police have arrested the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanising treatment of a female citizen in a viral video making the rounds since Wednesday, July 22, 2020, bringing the total number of persons now in police custody to four.

“The two additional persons arrested are CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye – the civilian accomplice popularly known as ‘Wyclef’. Recall that ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspr Gboyega (Oyeniyi) were earlier arrested for their involvement in the case.

“Investigation is still ongoing after which the Force internal disciplinary procedures will commence for the officers.”

Mba said detectives at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, had established contact with the victim, assuring the public that justice would not only be done but “will be seen to have been manifestly done.”