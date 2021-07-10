Two arrested in Gombe over fertiliser adulteration

The Gombe State Police Command has arrested two suspects for buying and selling adulterated fertiliser in Gombe, the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Mary Malum, in Gombe on Friday, the arrest was made on July 4.

Malum said the arrest was made by Police detectives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department that acted on credible intelligence.

She said the suspects were “one Ibrahim Salisu, 26 years from Marke village, Kankara LGA, Katsina State and one Maina Bukar, 46 years from Biu LGA, Borno State, who is the buyer here in Gombe State”.

According to the PRO, the suspects had confessed to have been in “this dirty and unlawful business where the said Ibrahim Salisu who is the supplier brings the unbranded and misbranded fertilizer.

“(It) is adulterated with sand from Katsina State to Gombe State and the receiver, one Ibrahim Salisu, buys it at the rate of N900 only per bag.’’

She said that the command had recovered as exhibits all 600 bags of the fertilizer, adding that the products had been sent to Ministry of Agriculture Gombe State for authentication and laboratory analysis.

Malum added that both suspects would be “subsequently charged to Court for prosecution.’’

She, therefore, warned all individuals or groups involved in such nefarious activity to desist, while assuring the people of Gombe State of the command’s readiness to protect lives and properties.

The Command image maker further appealed to the public to always share credible information with the police, adding that information given would be treated with utmost confidentiality.