The Police in Ogun state have arrested two ladies and two young men trying to sell Indian hemp (Cannabis) to targeted sales outlets from a deep freezer loaded with the weeds.

The suspects Opeyemi Wahab (22), Kabirat Ahmed (21); Yusuf Rasaki (20) and Saheed Mustapha (32) were all arrested at Iperin black spots in Agbara on Saturday during a raid by a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, Adegbite Omotayo, a Superintendent of Police.

The suspects were caught with the weeds – filled deep freezer, which they were passing off as meant for sales of soft drinks.

Upon opening it, the Police team discovered the concealed Indian hemp.

The suspects had confessed to being major distributors of the substance in Agbara area.

They said they always use the freezer to distribute it to their sales outlets to avoid detection by security agents, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, has directed the suspects should be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

Makama also warned the sales of illicit drugs which is a catalyst for crime, would not be tolerated in the state any longer.