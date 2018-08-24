The Police Command in Enugu State said on Friday that it had arrested four suspects over alleged plan to sell babies within Enugu metropolis.

The command’s spokesman, SP. Ebere Amaraizu who disclosed this in a statement in Enugu said that the suspects were arrested on Aug. 21 based on intelligence information.

He said that the suspects were arrested by police operatives of the Awkunanaw Division in Enugu.

“Four persons that specialise in the illicit business of sale of babies and trafficking have been nabbed by police operatives.

“The suspects gave their names as Amarachi Igwe, Chekwube Ofornwa, Gidi Mohammed all of new Garki Cattle Market Awkunanaw and One Ndubuisi Eze of Abakpa within Enugu.

“They were promptly nabbed over their deal to sell a two-month-old male child.

“A manhunt had been intensified on the two other fleeing members of the gang,’’ he said

Amaraizu said that the arrested suspects had been helping police in their investigations.