



Two suspected rapists have been arraigned before Iyaganku Family Court 2 by the Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit of the Oyo State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The State Command Commandant Isikilu Akinsanya gave the names of the suspects as Olalekan Joshua male, aged 16 a Barber, Olaniyan Segun male, aged 26.

A copy of the press release signed by the State Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Oluwole Olusegun made available to newsmen in Ibadan quoted the State Commandant Iskilu Akinsanya as saying that the two suspects Olalekan Joshua male, 16 years, a barber and native of Ibadan from Onipasan area of Odejayi raped a minor name withheld of 8 yrs old in her mother’s shop on December 18, 2020, around 8 pm.





The second suspect Olaniyi Segun indigene of Ondo State who lives at No 3 Farayola Street Bodija Ibadan, age 26yrs, a Hotel attendance also lure a female minor name withheld age 16yrs to his apartment when the victim was sent on an errand to buy Petrol from filling station.

Olaniyi Segun raped the victim and impregnated her in the process.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate Adetuyibi P O. of family Court 2 Iyaganku Ibadan later remanded the two suspects at Abolongo Correctional Service Oyo and adjourned the case to 15/04/2021.

The state commandant who frown at the two incident warn all the people indulge in such act to desist as NSCDC will not hesitate to punish offender.

He admonished the parents to take proper care of their children also encourage them to be discipline and contented with what they were given.