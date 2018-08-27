Six people accused of being in possession of firearms and belonging to a cultic group, were on Monday docked before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti.

They are: Adefemi Tosin (25); Yusuf Ayobami (31); Mohammed Ibrahim (29); Adejumo Ola (29); Monday Queen (29) and Asaolu Damilola (31).

The accused, whose addresses were not stated, are facing a two-count charge of belonging to a cultic group, Aye Confraternity, and being in possession of firearms.

The prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on August 5 in Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Okunade said that the accused had confessed to be members of the cultic group.

He said that the firearms were found in the custody of the accused.‎

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Section 4 (i) of the Secret Cult Code and Section 3 (i) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2012.

Each of the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chris Omokhafe, a counsel representing the accused, urged the court to grant them bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, granted each of the accused bail of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mr Adegboye said that one of the sureties must be a civil servant.

He adjourned the case until September 19 for mention.