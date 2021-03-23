



The Ebonyi State Police Command Tuesday arraigned 4 members of the State Tipper Drivers Union in court over alleged unlawful assembly and intent to cause public disorder.

Other charges brought against the 4 accused persons includes, breach of public peace, illegal protest against one Emeka Nwibo and members of his Caretaker Committee for the purpose of forcibly removing him from office of Tipper Driver Union Ebonyi State.

The 4 accused persons, Mr. Paul Nwogudu, Chukwuebuka Chukwu, Ebonyi Chukwudi and Ehiri Kelechi were arraigned in an Abakaliki Magistrate Court 3 Presided over by Blessing Chukwu Ibeabuchi on a 3 count charge.

According to the charge sheet, that you Paul Nwogudu ‘M’, Chukwuebuka Chukwu ‘M’, Ebonyi Chukwudi ‘M’, Ehiri Kelechi ‘M’ and others now at large on the 7th day of February 2021 at Isaiah Eze’s block Industry behind Abakaliki Rice Mill in the Abakaliki Magistrate District did conspire amongst yourselves to commit misdemeanor to wit: unlawful assembly and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 517(A) of the Criminal Code Cap 33 Vol.1 laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009.





The Presiding Magistrate, Blessing Chukwu Ibeabuchi who granted the accused persons bail with the sum of N200, 000 each and one surety each or with like sum after they had pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

The Magistrate said that the surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and thereafter adjoined the matter to 8th April 2021.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama at the court as the court clark and security personal at the Magistrate Court 3 barred journalist from covering the court proceeding.

Over 20 journalist had stormed the court to cover the proceeding following the tension generated by the arraignment as more than 30 tipper drives as early as 8am were in court with their heavy duty vehicles.

The heavy duty vehicles which was parked along the Government House and Ebonyi State Judiciary complex axis of the Ogoja road caused both vehicular and human traffic along the major road.

The court clerk whose name could not be ascertaining as at the time of filling in this report had alleged that some journalist were taking pictures of the suspects and thereafter ordered journalist out of the court.

The matter was brought under control after journalist decided to leave the court to avoid creating tension in the court.