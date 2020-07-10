



Two men, Olayiwola Kehinde, 22, and Muini Mojeed, 26, were on Friday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of a cell phone.

The defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are facing a one-count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 5 at about 5:00 p.m. at Dallimore St. in Ado Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants stole one Infinix Hot 8 phone valued at N47,000 belonging to one Kadiri Lukman.





Apata said the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty, while their counsel, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, in her ruling, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 21 for mention.