Five men – Habeeb Akinola, Wasiu Bello, Lekan Animashaun, Ibrahim Bashiru and Sulaimon Jimoh – were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly being in possession of firearms.

Akinola, 23, Bello, 19, Animashaun, 20, Bashiru, 20 and Jimoh, 26, who reside at different parts of Lagos Island, are being tried for unlawful society, breach of peace, possession of firearms and conspiracy.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP. Clifford Ogu, the accused committed the offences on Aug. 8 in Lagos Island, Lagos.

Ogu said that the accused and others still at large conspired to belong to an unlawfully society and also had in their possession 10 live cartridges without any valid licence.

“The accused belong to unlawful societies called “Eiye and Face Lagos” confraternities. They have in their possession 10 live cartridges, three cutlasses and two charms.

“The two rival groups engaged in a fracas and started destroying residents’ property.

“The residents of the area alerted the police who stormed the scene and arrested the accused while others escaped. Those weapons were recovered from them,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 42, 168, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 42 attracts three years jail term for unlawful society while section 339 carries seven years imprisonment for being in possession of firearms.

Following their pleas of “not guilty,” the Magistrate, Mrs J.A Adegun, granted them bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties each.

Adegun said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 21 for mention.