The police on Friday arraigned a scavenger, Ibrahim Ahmed, in an Upper Area Court Mpape, for allegedly stealing an immovable vehicle radiator and cooking pot.

Ahmed, 25, who lives in Mabushi area of Abuja, with being in possession of stolen items.

The Prosecutor, Mr S. I. Nwaforaku, told the court that the accused was arrested on April 24.

Nwaforaku said that when Ahmed was arrested, he could not give satisfactory explanation as to why he had those irems in his possession.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 319(A) of the Penal Code.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Presiding judge, Hassan Mohammed, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety reasonable and reliable.

Mohammed ordered that the surety’s address be verified by the court registry and also submit identity card.

The presiding judge therefore adjourned the case until May 22 for hearing.