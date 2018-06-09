A combined team of the Nigerian Army and the police on Saturday rescued an abducted couple and six others from captivity in Ekiti State.

The soldiers and men of the Operation Flush from the state police command reportedly invaded a forest where the victims were held hostage on Saturday’s morning.

A source said a fierce gun duel ensued between the security men and the gunmen before the hostages were rescued.

The source said: “They (gunmen) requested for N20 million ransom from an oil dealer. They later reduced the ransom to N15 million. They were constantly making contact with the family of the oil dealer on the deal.

“As of Saturday morning, the family could only raise N1.2 million and that was the situation before the soldiers and policemen stormed the forest and rescued the hostages.”