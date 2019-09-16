<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Nigerian police inspector Christopher Achong has been allegedly killed by an army corporal, Awotayo Femi, attached to 707 Special Force Brigade in Makurdi, Benue state and six others, a source told newsmen on Monday.

The Guardian gathered that the late Achong was on patrol duty at the Anyikang axis of the Ogoja – Katsina Ala highway when his team stopped a commercial vehicle for stop and search.

The team of police was attacked by passengers in a Ford Galaxy multi-purpose vehicle, with registration number AAA296SS heading toward Calabar. Among the passengers was an army corporal.

“Inspector Achong was fatally injured and rushed to Bekwarra general hospital for treatment but died while being treated,” a security source told newsmen.

The passengers were later arrested and transferred to the State Police Command at Diamond Hill, Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The calls and text messages sent to Irene Ugbo, the spokesman of the Cross River police command were not returned at the time of filing this report.

The killing of the policeman happened weeks after three policemen and one civilian were killed by some Nigerian troops along Ibi – Jalingo Road, Taraba State.

Police spokesman Frank Mba in a statement said the soldiers also freed a suspected kidnap suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, who was arrested by the Police operatives, led by ASP Felix Adolije. The freed kidnap suspect was later re-arrested and further indicted the soldiers.