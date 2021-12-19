Armed robbers raid houses in Kano

A gang of armed robbers, on Saturday, attacked the Sabon Gari area along Cakwaya road, in Rano Local Government Area of Kano State.

A Facebook user had heightened fears in Kano when he posted that the gang of robbers could have been bandits, coming days after security reports indicated that the armed bandits operating in the other Northwest states were making inroads into Kano.

But a resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that the incident happened around 1:00 am when the robbers in a large number raided the area with dangerous weapons and that they operated until 4:00 am.

He said they attacked the house of one Auwalu Rabiu who sells phones and accessories in the central market of the town.

“They are more than 20 in number and they went straight to his house. It is a residential area and we called it Sabon Gari as it is just growing.

“They knocked on the door severally but he didn’t open it for them. Later, someone called the police, and immediately the police arrived, the robbers fled,” he said.

Rabiu, whose house was raided, said although he did not see them, they were in large numbers with dangerous weapons, and that they succeeded in breaking the gate of his house.

“They knocked but I didn’t open and they later broke the door, but still couldn’t open the other door that will let them enter into my house.

“They spent almost 20 minutes knocking and later when they heard that the police were coming, they fled.

“They didn’t tell me anything and when the police came, they left. They searched everywhere in the surroundings but they didn’t see anything.”

A source from the Rano emir’s place said the case had been reported to them, adding that the emir had directed the Police Division in the area to investigate the matter.

When contacted, the spokesman of the police in Kano State, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, promised to check with the local police in Rano and get back to our reporter.

He did not revert as of the time of filing this report.